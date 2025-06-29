Ai+ has announced that it will launch its new smartphones, Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G, in India on July 8, 2025. Madhav Seth launched the Ai+ brand with the smartphones from his latest venture, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. The Ai+ smartphones will be launched at 12:30 PM on July 8 on Flipkart and offer users up to 1TB storage. It will be an expandable storage via microSD card (memory card). More details, including specifications and features, are expected to be revealed on the same date. Smartphone Launches in July 2025: From Nothing Phone 3 to OnePlus Nord 5 and OPPO Reno 14 Series, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Ai+ Pulse, Ai+ Nova Smartphones Launching on July 8, 2025

