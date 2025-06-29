Mumbai, June 29: This month, various companies launched their new smartphones in India with new designs, features, specifications, camera upgrades, and performance enhancements. In June 2025, smartphones were introduced focusing on bigger batteries, AI features, and gaming boosts. In July 2025, many new smartphone launches are lined up, and some companies have already unveiled a few specifications and features ahead of the launch.

This month, OnePlus 13s, Vivo T4 Ultra 5G, POCO F7 5G, OPPO K13x 5G, Vivo T4 Lite 5G, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, Vivo Y400 5G, Lava Storm Play 5G, Lava Storm Lite 5G, and few other models were launched in India. All of these smartphones were launched in various price segments and had unique designs, camera setups, processors, and specifications. POCO F7 5G Sale Begins in India on July 1, 2025, Smartphone Launched With 7,550mAh Battery; Check All Specifications, Features and Price.

Upcoming Smartphones in July 2025

In July 2025, many smartphone companies confirmed the launch of their new models and also confirmed some specifications, features, and designs. On the other hand, there are many leaks around the upcoming smartphones. The following month, Nothing Phone 3, OnePlus Reno 14 series, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, Vivo X200 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Infinix Hot 60 and Infinix Hot 60 Pro+.

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing will likely launch its Phone 3 on July 1, 2025, with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 6.7-inch LTPO OLED 120Hz display, 50MP triple rear cameras, 20MP selfie camera, and a 5,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The price of the Nothing Phone 3 could be around INR 60,000 to INR 70,000.

OPPO Reno 14 Series

On July 3, 2025, OPPO Reno 14 Pro and OPPO Reno 14 Pro Plus are expected to launch. The Pro variant may have a Dimensity 8350 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging, a 6.59-inch OLED display; the Pro Plus variant is expected to launch with a 6.83-inch display, a 6,200mAh battery, and a Dimensity 8450 processor; the OPPO Reno 14 series price could be around INR 35,000 to INR 40,000 range.

OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord 5 will likely come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED 120Hz or 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 12GB RAM, 50MP Sony LYT-700 OIS camera, 50MP selfie camera and likely a 6,700mAh battery. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 may come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, a Dimensity 8350 chip, a 50MP primary camera, and a large battery.

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch soon. It will have a 6.31-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, Dimensity 9300 SoC, 50MP+8MP+50MP camera, and 12GB RAM. A teaser was shared recently, hinting at imminent launch. The phone may cost INR 55,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, two new foldable smartphones, are expected to launch in India. They will feature Snapdragon 8 Elite, AI features, One UI 8, and a durable design. Rumours suggest that they could also come with a Samsung Tri-Fold phone. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Sale Begins in India on July 1, 2025 Featuring ‘Champagne Gold’ Design; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Besides, there are other smartphones lined up to launch, like Infinix Hot 60 and Infinix Hot 60 Pro+(launch date to be confirmed), Ai+ company smartphones on July 8, 2025, TECNO POVA 7 Series on July 4, 2025, and Motorola G96 (launch date to be confirmed).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2025 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).