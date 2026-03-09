Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has unveiled Copilot Cowork, a groundbreaking AI agent designed to revolutionise task delegation in Microsoft 365. By voicing intentions, users hand off complex workflows, such as calendar decluttering, meeting briefings, company research, or launch strategies, to Cowork, which crafts executable plans across Outlook, Teams, Excel, and files. Powered by Work IQ and multi-model tech including Anthropic's Claude, it operates securely within enterprise boundaries, offering progress tracking and approval checkpoints for seamless oversight. In Research Preview now, wider access arrives late March. This shift from prompting to delegating promises to free professionals for high-value work, enhancing productivity amid AI's workplace surge. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Warns AI Must Prove Its Worth or Risk Losing ‘Social Permission’; Check More Details.

Copilot Cowork Announced by Satya Nadella for M365

Announcing Copilot Cowork, a new way to complete tasks and get work done in M365. When you hand off a task to Cowork, it turns your request into a plan and executes it across your apps and files, grounded in your work data and operating within M365’s security and governance… pic.twitter.com/UT2Z50J7F7 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 9, 2026

