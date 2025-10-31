An Amazon customer ordered a Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 foldable smartphone costing INR 1,86,999, but instead of receiving the device, he got a stone tile, according to a viral video on X posted by Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna). The video claimed that Amazon issued a refund to Bengaluru techie who ordered the device, but an FIR was registered by the customer, and the police continued their probe. The X user also shared the full video of the customer cutting open the sealed package, claiming that if it had not been done, it would have been difficult for the customer to get a refund. The customer contacted Amazon and found that the company was also conducting an internal inquiry into the incident. Amazon requested the user to send a direct message and said, "Do not share any personal information when you message us." Netizens had mixed reactions to the video. ‘I Really Was Excited for the Car’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says He Waited 7.5 Years for Tesla Roadster After Reservation, Shares He Is Unable To Cancel It.

Amazon Customer Gets Stone Tile Instead of Samsung Galaxy Fold 7

Bengaluru Techie orders a smart phone from @amazonIN gets a stone tile instead. FIR registered. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 cost him 186,999. He recorded the unboxing on video, amazon has issued a refund, but cops continue probe. pic.twitter.com/KDMONtqfHJ — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 30, 2025

Amazon Customer Scammed INR 1.86 When He Ordered Samsung Galaxy Fold 7

Fortunately for him he made a full video from the start showing the sealed cover and him cutting it open (video below), if not, getting a refund surely would have been an issue. Either way cops have registered an FIR, amazon also conducting an internal inquiry I'm told. pic.twitter.com/c3Q2XOKXNo — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 31, 2025

Amazon Asks User to DM Without Sharing Personal Information

Please send us a direct message, for us to look into this and help you further. Do not share any personal information when you message us.https://t.co/1XyLaGkcaN — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) October 31, 2025

