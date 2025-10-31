An Amazon customer ordered a Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 foldable smartphone costing INR 1,86,999, but instead of receiving the device, he got a stone tile, according to a viral video on X posted by Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna). The video claimed that Amazon issued a refund to Bengaluru techie who ordered the device, but an FIR was registered by the customer, and the police continued their probe. The X user also shared the full video of the customer cutting open the sealed package, claiming that if it had not been done, it would have been difficult for the customer to get a refund. The customer contacted Amazon and found that the company was also conducting an internal inquiry into the incident. Amazon requested the user to send a direct message and said, "Do not share any personal information when you message us." Netizens had mixed reactions to the video. ‘I Really Was Excited for the Car’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says He Waited 7.5 Years for Tesla Roadster After Reservation, Shares He Is Unable To Cancel It.

