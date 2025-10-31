OpenAI CEO shared the reason why he cancelled his Tesla Roadster electric sports car. According to his official post on X, he completed the reservation for his Roadster on July 11, 2018. As per the screenshots he shared, he paid a USD 45,000 reservation payment with ID "RN109156241". He said, "I really was excited for the car! And I understand delays. But 7.5 years has felt like a long time to wait." He requested cancellation of his Tesla Roadster reservation by sending an email to reseveation@tesla.com. However, it showed an "Address not found" error. ‘Starship Will Build Moonbase Alpha’: Elon Musk Shares Post on Social Media About Starhip’s Future Plans to Carrying Astronauts on Moon.

‘I Really Was Excited for the Car!’, Says Sam Altman for Tesla Roadster

A tale in three acts: pic.twitter.com/ClRZBgT24g — Sam Altman (@sama) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sam Altman X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)