Apple’s first foldable iPhone remains on schedule for a September 2026 debut with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The device is expected to go on sale at the same time or shortly after the Pro lineup, though initial supply will be limited. Gurman dismissed a recent Nikkei report suggesting delays, confirming the project is progressing as planned. Rumoured specifications include a book-style design with a 7.8-inch inner OLED display and 5.5-inch outer screen, ultra-thin 4.5mm folded profile, titanium chassis, near-crease-free hinge, dual 48MP rear cameras, Touch ID power button instead of Face ID, A20-series processor, 12GB RAM and a large battery exceeding 5,000mAh. Pricing is tipped to start above GBP 1,900 (around INR 2,33,974). Full details will emerge closer to launch. Apple Foldable iPhone ‘Ultra’ To Launch in September 2026; Trial Production Reportedly Begins at Foxconn Facilities.

Foldable iPhone Coming in September, Says Report

NEW: Apple’s foldable iPhone is - as of now - on track for a September debut with the iPhone 18 Pro. While supply could be limited initially, it’s also on track to go on sale at the same time - or soon after - the Pro models. Nikkei report is off base. https://t.co/MUUhYoHCiM — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 7, 2026

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