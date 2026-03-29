Apple’s 50th anniversary celebrations will conclude this week with a private employee event at its Cupertino campus. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that staffers are excited after learning the identity of the headliner, whom he described as “still going strong” and part of the British Invasion. Gurman added that Steve Jobs would have been ecstatic. The tease has led to widespread speculation on X that the performer is Sir Paul McCartney, a detail that fits perfectly with Jobs’s well known love of the Beatles. The event caps a year of milestone activities for the technology giant. Apple WWDC 2026 Dates Expected This Week: Report.

Sir aul McCartney Likely Headlining Apple 50th Anniversary Event

Apple’s 50th anniversary celebrations will conclude this week with a finale at its Cupertino campus for employees. Staffers are pumped after being told who the headliner is. Let me just say he’s still going strong, was part of the British Invasion and Jobs would’ve been ecstatic. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 28, 2026

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