Apple India has reportedly signed a lease agreement for office space in Bengaluru. The company has taken up 2.7 lakh sq ft in Embassy Zenith, located on Sankey Road in the upscale Vasanth Nagar area. As per a report of Business Standard, the 10-year lease carries a total rental of INR 1,010 crore, with a monthly rent of INR 6.315 crore. The new office is expected to accommodate over 1,200 employees. Apple India will occupy the 5th to 13th floors of the building.

Apple Leases 2.7 Lakh Sq Ft Office at Bengaluru’s Embassy Zenith

Apple has leased ~2.7 lac sft of office space in Embassy Zenith in Bengaluru's Sankey Road for a 10-year term, with a total rental outlay of over Rs 1,000 crore, setting a benchmark with lease rates touching almost Rs 235/sft/month. The company also has the option to lease… pic.twitter.com/W8l3yEMaDe — Propstack (@PropstackIndia) August 18, 2025

