Apple has reportedly removed several apps from its App Store that were used to anonymously track and report the movements of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. As per a report of Reuters, Apple has taken down ICEBlock and other similar ICE-tracking apps from its App Store after being approached by the US President Donald Trump's administration. ICEBlock reportedly notifies users about the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents nearby.
Apple Removes Several Apps Used To Report Movements of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agents
