Apple has reportedly removed several apps from its App Store that were used to anonymously track and report the movements of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. As per a report of Reuters, Apple has taken down ICEBlock and other similar ICE-tracking apps from its App Store after being approached by the US President Donald Trump's administration. ICEBlock reportedly notifies users about the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents nearby. OnePlus 15 Launch Date in India Tipped, Confirmed To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Specifications.

Apple Removes Several Apps Used To Report Movements of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agents

NEW 🚨 Apple removed several apps used to anonymously report the movements of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from its app store https://t.co/JvrbMUSoy8 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)