OnePlus will launch its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, in the coming weeks. The smartphone is confirmed to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. As per a post of (@ZionsAnvin), the OnePlus 15 launch date in India is tipped to arrive on November 13, 2025. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display. The device will likely include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. It may include a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging options. As per multiple reports, the OnePlus 15 price in India may be around INR 70,000.

OnePlus 15 Specs and Launch Date in India

OnePlus 15 specifications - 6.78-inch flat BOE X3 OLED 8T LTPO screen - 1.5K resolution, 1-165Hz RR, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 1800nits global max brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision - Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 | Fengchi 2.0 gaming kernel - LPDDR5x RAM | UFS 4.1 - 7300mAh battery - 120W… pic.twitter.com/z9YRjxfJqy — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) October 3, 2025

