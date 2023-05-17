According to reports, users of the Bank of India are facing problems since 5:38 pm. Several users of the Bank of India took to social media to report the issues they were facing. One user said that he was unable to make any online payments due to a server issue while a second user said that he was unable to perform online transactions and even withdraw money from ATM. "Server down since today noon kindly update when we will do transactions." a third user complained. Soon, #BankofIndiadown started to trend on Twitter as BOI customers raised their concerns online. SBI Server Down: UPI, Net Banking, YONO App Hit by Outage, Customers of State Bank of India Complain on Twitter.

