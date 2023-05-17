According to reports, users of the Bank of India are facing problems since 5:38 pm. Several users of the Bank of India took to social media to report the issues they were facing. One user said that he was unable to make any online payments due to a server issue while a second user said that he was unable to perform online transactions and even withdraw money from ATM. "Server down since today noon kindly update when we will do transactions." a third user complained. Soon, #BankofIndiadown started to trend on Twitter as BOI customers raised their concerns online. SBI Server Down: UPI, Net Banking, YONO App Hit by Outage, Customers of State Bank of India Complain on Twitter.

Is Bank of India Down?

User reports indicate Bank of India is having problems since 5:38 PM IST. https://t.co/QFsHgniUb8 RT if you're also having problems #BankofIndiadown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) May 17, 2023

When You're Going To Solve This

From Past 1 and half hours I am unable to make any online payment due to server issue. When you're going to solve this @BankofIndia_IN #bankofindia pic.twitter.com/AmtDnQDCpe — Shashwat Thakur (@anshovert) May 17, 2023

What Is This?

#bankofindia what is this? no online transaction..no atm withdrawal? — AJIT GADHVI (@AJITVGADHVI) May 17, 2023

#BankofIndiadown

@BankofIndia_IN server down since today noon kindly update when we will do transactions. — 🅰️mit kumar O+🇮🇳 (@logicalbastard) May 17, 2023

