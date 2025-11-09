The price of Bitcoin has fallen significantly today after trading at USD 103,000 yesterday. As of 11:41 a.m. IST, BTC was priced at USD 101,906, which is notably lower than its position yesterday. The cryptocurrency is down by around USD 1,100. Previous reports indicated that massive sell-offs in the crypto market had driven Bitcoin’s price down. Layoffs Surge to Highest Level in October Since 2003 in US, Hiring Lowest in 14 Years; Technology, Retail, Services, Media and Other Sectors Cut Nearly 1 Million Jobs: Report.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down Compared to Yesterday

