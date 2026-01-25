A video circulating on social media has sparked widespread disbelief after a young man claimed he plans to donate INR 15,000 crore for Sanatan Dharma. The man told Aniruddhacharya Maharaj that he invested a small amount in Bitcoin in 2022, which he claims has grown into INR 30,000 crore. Speaking confidently, he said he wishes to donate 50 percent of this fortune for religious causes. Many viewers expressed shock, questioning the credibility of such extraordinary claims. Responding calmly, Aniruddhacharya Maharaj advised the youth not to donate the money to him personally. Instead, he suggested using the funds to build schools and support children’s education, emphasising that true service to Sanatan lies in uplifting society through knowledge and welfare. Viral Plea for Bride Turns Tragic: Jabalpur Man Who Told Guru Aniruddhacharya He Had Land But No Wife Duped by Woman Posing as ‘Khushi Tiwari’, Lured into Marriage and Murdered for Property in UP (Watch Video).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

