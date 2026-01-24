Bitcoin Price Today, January 24, 2026: BTC Price Rebounds to USD 89,500, Trades Below USD 90,000 After Recent Dip

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Today, Bitcoin price has shown signs of a slight upward movement, reaching the USD 89,500 mark. The cryptocurrency fell after briefly touching USD 90,000 and has since remained below that level. As of 8:00 am IST, BTC price was at USD 89,558 and showing an upward trend. It is difficult to predict whether the cryptocurrency leader will rise or fall, as it has remained volatile for weeks. Bitcoin Price Today, January 22, 2026: BTC Price Rises to USD 90,000 Mark, Up From USD 88,000 in Previous Session.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) at USD 88,500

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin Price X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 08:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).