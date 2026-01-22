Bitcoin price has surged slightly to reach the USD 90,000 mark, compared with yesterday’s USD 88,000 level. This indicates an upward movement in the cryptocurrency, which could place it in a more promising position. BTC price, as of 7:51 am IST, stood at USD 90,161. In the future, experts predict it could rise beyond last year’s all-time high of USD 1,26,000; however, amid repeated fluctuations over recent months, this may have to wait. Bitcoin Price Today, January 21, 2026: BTC Price Falls to the USD 88,900 Mark, Down From Recent USD 95,000 Trading Value.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Slightly Up Compared to Yesterday at USD 90,000

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin Price X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)