Bitcoin price has surged over the past few days and even touched USD 95,000 on January 15; however, they have declined since then. As of 8:38 AM IST today, Bitcoin was trading at USD 89,093. The cryptocurrency briefly rose to USD 89,198 earlier in the day before continuing its downward trend. Many experts predict that Bitcoin could rise again in 2026, potentially reaching a new all-time high. Overall, Bitcoin has recorded 1.51 per cent growth over the past month. Bitcoin Price Today, January 24, 2026: BTC Price Rebounds to USD 89,500, Trades Below USD 90,000 After Recent Dip.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) at USD 89,093

Bitcoin has gone up 2.1% in the last month. If it keeps growing at that same rate each month, the math suggests we could see Bitcoin worth $1,000,000 in about 10 years. Compound math is a very powerful game! And BTW, where is drama, we are up 2.1% 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LeRTSz2I66 — Coin Academy 🐥 (@r2d2Devotee) January 25, 2026

Bitcoin Price Prediction

