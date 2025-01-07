BSNL chairman and managing director Robert Jerard Ravi launched the "IFTV" service in Gujarat Circle today. The government-run telecommunication company said it would " bring a new era of seamless connectivity and digital entertainment." The BSNL IFTV is "India's First Fibre-Based Intranet TV Service" that would allow access to over 500 live channels and premium 'Pay TV' content with crystal-clear streaming. The IFTV services will be streamed over BSNL's FTTH network and offer uninterrupted entertainment. The IFTV service is added for BSNL Gujarat FTTH subscribers at no extra cost. BSNL IFTV Services Launched in Gujarat by Chairman and MD Robert Jerard Ravi, Offers Uninterrupted Entertainment and Access to Premium Content at No Extra Cost.

BSNL Launched IFTV Streaming Service in Gujarat for FTTH Subscribers at No Additional Cost

Hon'ble @CMDBSNL launched today #IFTV service in Gujarat circle, bringing a new era of seamless connectivity and digital entertainment.#BSNL redefines home entertainment with IFTV – India’s First Fiber-Based Intranet TV Service with access to 500+ live channels and premium Pay… pic.twitter.com/SBi6Em9R1W — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) January 7, 2025

