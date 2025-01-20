Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced an expansion in digital entertainment on January 20, 2025, by launching its India’s First Fiber-Based Intranet TV (IFTV) service in Rajasthan. The service is expected to transform home entertainment with its connectivity and clear streaming powered by BSNL’s FTTH (Fibre to the Home) network. BSNL users in Rajasthan with FTTH subscriptions can access over 500 live channels and premium Pay TV content at no extra cost. Airtel Records Highest Net Wireless Subscribers With 1.93 Million New Mobile Users in October.

BSNL Launches IFTV Services in Rajasthan

Transforming entertainment in Rajasthan! Hon'ble @CMDBSNL launched today #IFTV service in Rajasthan circle, bringing a new era of seamless connectivity and digital entertainment.#BSNL redefines home entertainment with IFTV – India’s First Fiber-Based Intranet TV Service with… pic.twitter.com/cvkb9VQdgW — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) January 20, 2025

