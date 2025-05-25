BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) announced that the users of BSNL Fibre services can update their plans via WhatsApp. The government-run telecom giant announced that to upgrade the existing BSNL FTTH plan; the customers need to type "Hi" and send it to 1800-4444 from the registered mobile number. After that, they would have to follow the mentioned steps - Click on FTTH/Landline, select Plan Upgrade and Choose the plan to upgrade. Airtel Approaches Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea to Collaborate and Collectively Address Growing Threat of Deceptive and Malicious, Scams and Telecom Frauds.

BSNL Announcement Over FTTH Plan Upgrade Via WhatsApp

Easy, Instant & On WhatsApp! Now, you can instantly upgrade your existing BSNL FTTH plan through WhatsApp! Just say ‘Hi’ to 1800-4444 from your registered mobile number and follow the simple steps. It’s fast, convenient, and right at your fingertips.#BSNLIndia #BSNLFTTH… pic.twitter.com/RRxuIpzHGa — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) May 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)