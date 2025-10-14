Slack, a cloud-based team communication platform, has announced the 'ChatGPT app for Slack'. It allows users to access ChatGPT directly within a dedicated Slack sidebar, enabling them to ask questions, brainstorm ideas, draft content, and solve problems in real time. The app leverages Slack’s new Real-Time Search API for a smarter way to collaborate. The ChatGPT app for Slack is available on the Slack Marketplace. Macrohard Logo Complete: Elon Musk Shares Photo of Its Upcoming AI Software Company Project Reportedly Aimed To Take On Microsoft.

ChatGPT App for Slack Announced

🚀 Big news: The ChatGPT app for Slack is here. With Slack’s new Real-Time Search API, the ChatGPT app for Slack brings the power of ChatGPT into a dedicated Slack sidebar – a space for you to ask questions, brainstorm ideas, draft content and solve problems. This is just the… pic.twitter.com/A4ukeQX4X1 — Slack (@SlackHQ) October 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Slack HQ X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

