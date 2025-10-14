Elon Musk announced that xAI has completed the logo for the 'Macrohard' project, sharing an image on the roof of the Colossus II supercomputer cluster in Memphis, Tennessee. The xAI Macrohard project is expected to take on tech giant Microsoft and offer AI-driven solutions to global users. Reports suggest that it will be a software company focused on artificial intelligence agents (AI agents) to help automate the development cycle from creation to deployment. Starship Flight 11: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Successfully Completes 11th Test Flight, Booster Splashes Down in Gulf of Mexico With Key Data for Next-Generation Rocket (Watch Videos).

Macrohard Logo Complete, Announces Elon Musk

