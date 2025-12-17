OpenAI has launched a new version of ChatGPT Images, powered by its latest flagship image generation model. OpenAI Images offers faster performance and more accurate visual results for both image creation and photo editing. The new update delivers images up to four times faster while preserving fine details during precise edits. OpenAI Images will be introduced as a new feature within ChatGPT, designed to make image generation more intuitive and creative. Rolling out today for all users, with Business and Enterprise access coming later, the model supports detailed edits, realistic transformations, and creative reimagining while ma intaining lighting, composition, and visual consistency across multiple edits, as per the official post by OpenAI. Discord New Update: Versatile Communication Platform Introduces Simplified Onboarding Requirements; Currently Available on Canary Client.

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Images

Introducing ChatGPT Images, powered by our flagship new image generation model. - Stronger instruction following - Precise editing - Detail preservation - 4x faster than before Rolling out today in ChatGPT for all users, and in the API as GPT Image 1.5. pic.twitter.com/NLNIPEYJnr — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 16, 2025

