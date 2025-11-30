OpenAI has introduced a free version of ChatGPT made for teachers. It is free for verified US K-12 educators through June 2027. ChatGPT for Teachers is for educators and school leaders. It offers teachers a "secure workspace" where they can adapt classroom materials, improve lesson planning, collaborate with colleagues, and explore AI at their "own terms". School and district leaders can manage their staff under a single account with “the same education-grade privacy, security, and compliance programs that protect student data and support FERPA requirements." It includes features like unlimited messages with GPT‑5.1 Auto, search, file uploads, connectors, and image generation. Black Friday Sale: Google Gemini 3 Can Help Users To Analyse Price History Charts To Find Black Friday Deals With Gift Suggestions.

