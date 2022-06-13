Crypto lending service Celsius announced early Monday it would pause withdrawals, and transfers citing "extreme market conditions." “We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honor, over time, its withdrawal obligations,” wrote Celsius.

Check Tweet:

Crypto lender Celsius pauses withdrawals, transfers citing 'extreme market conditions' https://t.co/CtQK62tl9X by @refsrc — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) June 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)