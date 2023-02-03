Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced to share Twitter Ad revenue with blue account holders. The Twitter CEO said that the micro-blogging platform will start showing ads with the replies to tweets of blue subscribers and will share the revenue with the writer. Twitter Blue can be subscribed at a cost of USD 8 per month. Twitter Launches $8 Monthly Subscription with Blue Checkmark to Apple iOS Devices.

Twitter will start showing ads in the replies to tweets and sharing some of the revenue with the tweet’s writer, Elon Musk said https://t.co/plLtizCcwd — Bloomberg (@business) February 3, 2023

