Elon Musk reacted to an old video shared by an X user, unusual_whales The video was posted on May 17, 2023, which featured Sam Altman telling Senator Kennedy that he has no equity in OpenAI. When asked about making money, Altman replied, “no” and said, “I am doing this because I love it.” The exchange led Musk to call the OpenAI CEO "Scam Altman". The recent development, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, reveals that Musk is now leading a group of investors offering USD 97.4 billion to buy the nonprofit that controls OpenAI. In response, Altman said, “No thank you, but we will buy Twitter for USD 9.74 billion if you want.” Elon Musk-Led Group Proposes Buying OpenAI for USD 97.4 Billion; OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says ‘No Thank You’.

BREAKING: The Wall Street Journal reports that a group of investors led by Elon Musk have offered $97.4 billion to buy OpenAI — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 10, 2025

no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want — Sam Altman (@sama) February 10, 2025

