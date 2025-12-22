"MACROHARDER coming soon," Elon Musk shared in an X post, confirming the launch of the Microsoft-rival project. In October, the tech billionaire revealed the complete logo of Macrohard, an upcoming AI software company, from the Colossus II supercomputer cluster in Memphis, Tennessee. The company will reportedly focus on AI agents designed to automate the software development cycle. More details are expected in the coming months. Mustafa Suleyman Warns Against Silicon Valley’s AI Rush, Says Microsoft Will Prioritise Safety, Control and Responsible Innovation Over Speed.
Elon Musk Says "MACROHARDER Coming Soon"
MACROHARDER coming soon https://t.co/PSOG2fpP17
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2025
