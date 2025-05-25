Elon Musk reacted to the news of Google Search slipping below 90% for the first time since 2015 and said, "AI will obviate search @Grok". The original X post by which said that Google Search share fell to 89.71% in March 2025. The post said, "Turns out people are done scrolling through SEO sludge and ads pretending to be answers. AI search is eating Google's lunch." The post said that Grok could answer the question without letting the users scroll through "link farms". Elon Musk Says He’s Back to Working 24/7 Routine and Sleeping in Conference, Server and Factory Rooms, Addresses X Outage and Vows To Focus on xAI and Tesla.

Elon Musk Said Artificial Intelligence Would Obviate Traditional Search

