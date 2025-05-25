Elon Musk said he was back spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. Elon Musk, who was involved in politics with US President Donald Trump for a month running DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), posted on X, "I must be super focused on 𝕏/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out." He addressed the X outage this week and said significant operational improvements needed to be made. Musk said, "The failover redundancy should have worked, but did not." X Outage in India: Elon Musk’s Platform Down in Country, Thousands of Indian Users Unable To Login and Load New Posts.

Back to Working 24/7 and Sleeping in Conference, Server and Factory Rooms: Elon Musk

Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on 𝕏/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out. As evidenced by the 𝕏 uptime issues this week, major operational… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2025

