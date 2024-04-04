Elon Musk has warned about deleting fake accounts from X, formerly Twitter. In a post, Musk says that X will target "bot" and "troll" accounts. It also called on social network users to report if regular accounts are mistakenly suspended. "System purge of bots & trolls underway. Please reply to me or @XEng if legitimate accounts are suspended. X Corp will be tracing the people responsible and bringing the full force of the law to bear upon them," Musk wrote. X Latest Update: Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out No-Cost Premium Upgrades and Ad Revenue Sharing for Users Surpassing Verified Follower Counts Over 2500 and 5000; Check Details.

'System Purge of Bots & Trolls Underway'

System purge of bots & trolls underway. Please reply to me or @XEng if legitimate accounts are suspended. X Corp will be tracing the people responsible and bringing the full force of the law to bear upon them. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)