Elon Musk-run X is now rolling out its premium and premium + features at no cost to users who have surpassed the 2500 and 5000 verified follower milestones, respectively. This upgrade will unlock new capabilities and also open the way for these X users to earn through ad revenue sharing, marking a significant shift in the monetisation policy of the platform. Eligible influencers on X can apply to join the monetisation program and earn through ad revenue sharing for their content creation and audience engagement efforts. This initiative by X refers to the importance of influential creators in driving user engagement. X Surge in Digital Engagement: Elon Musk Run Microblogging Platform Sees Record Calls, Spaces and Video Consumption; Check Details.

Elon Musk's X Rolls Out Premium Upgrades

