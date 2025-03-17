Elon Musk's X is reportedly working on a "Videos" tab to help users navigate the social platform and find relevant videos on various subjects. As per the leaked image, the dedicated Videos tab on X will likely be placed after the Explore option and before the Grok tab. Once launched, users can see suggested videos and short clips from recommended video creators. The official launch date is yet to be announced. X aims to take on YouTube with this new capability. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Working on ‘DeeperSearch’ Option, Likely Better Than ‘DeepSearch’.

X To Compete Against YouTube by Launching ‘Videos’ Tab

BREAKING: X IS WORKING ON THE "VIDEOS" TAB! It will show you suggested videos, short clips, and recommended video creators! It looks like X is giving more attention to the videos! pic.twitter.com/mjUPFMklSx — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) March 17, 2025

