Elon Musk's xAI is working on a new "DeeperSearch" option for its Grok AI chatbot. Grok 3 already offered users the 'DeepSearch' option, which allowed them to find real-time information with X post and synthesise information. Grok new feature may allow the users to see more accurate details compared to the previous version.

Grok New Feature Called 'DeeperSearch' in Works, Launching Soon

BREAKING: xAI is working on "DeeperSearch" for GROK! (It's not the same as DeepSearch) pic.twitter.com/Xz6L4OM1sP — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) March 17, 2025

