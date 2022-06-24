US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, June 24 ordered the vape company Juul to stop selling its popular electronic cigarettes. This is the latest blow to the E-cigarette companies in the United State.

The ban comes one day after the Joe Biden administration ordred a rule to follow a maximum nicotine level in tobacco products in an attempt to make them less addictive.

FDA orders Juul to stop selling its vaping products in the US https://t.co/ns2Sy35kIw by @tayhatmaker — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) June 24, 2022

