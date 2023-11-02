Rajeev Chandrasekhar participated in the Global AI Summit 2023 in the UK at a round table. He addressed the role of Artificial Intelligence and its opportunities, along with the risks of misusing it. He believes that AI represents a significant opportunity for us and states, "We are extremely clear in our minds about what we need to do to mitigate the downside of it". MoS IT also tweeted about allowing innovations to outpace regulations that can lead to toxicity of misinformation and weaponization on the internet. He hints that such toxicity is driven mainly by social media platforms. According to him, India looks forward to Artificial Intelligence with openness, safety, accountability, and trust, leading to less user harm. MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar at 'Global AI Safety Summit 2023' in UK Says We Should Not Let Artificial Intelligence Spread Misinformation.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar about India Looking at Innovations in AI (Check Post):

We have learned how allowing innovation to outpace regulation opens the door to the toxicity of misinformation and weaponization we witness on the internet today, often driven by social media. India is looking at innovations in Artificial Intelligence through the prism of… — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 1, 2023

Rajeev Chandrasekhar about AI Representing Big Opportunity (Check Post):

Artificial Intelligence represents a big opportunity for us, and we are extremely clear in our minds about what we need to do to mitigate the downsides of it. At the #AISafetySummit, I participated in a round table and spoke about the role of policymakers in building a new… — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 1, 2023

