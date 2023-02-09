After leading tech companies, internet domain company GoDaddy on Wednesday said that it will be laying off 8 percent of its employees. As per a report in DNW, eight percent of employees will be let off in the second round of layoffs since 2020. The news was announced by CEO Aman Bhutani to the employees. Reports also say that impacted employees have already been notified. GitLab Layoffs: Software Company To Reduce Workforce by 7%.

GoDaddy Announces Layoffs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)