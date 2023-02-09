Amid the ongoing layoff season, GitLab has become the latest tech company to announce job cuts. The developer operations (DevOps) will be reducing its workforce by 7 percent, according to a report by TechCrunch. On Wednesday, the tech giant said that it will be reducing its headcount by 7 percent. Besides GitLab, many other tech companies including Microsoft, Alphabet, Google, Salesforce among others have announced job cuts. SecureWorks Layoffs: American Cybersecurity Company To Cut 9% of Workforce as Part of Cost Cutting.

GitLab To Reduce Workforce by 7%

