Google Messages has reportedly rolled out the “Delete for Everyone” option for all users using RCS chat. As per a report of Android Authority, this feature is now widely available across all devices and accounts. When users send a message using RCS in the Messages app, they can now choose between “Delete for me” or “Delete for everyone” by tapping on the trash icon after selecting a message. The feature will help its users remove messages not just from their side but also from the recipient’s chat. Elon Musk Says xAI’s Grok Imagine Will Bring ‘Superhuman Imagination Powers’ for Users.

Google Messages ‘Delete for Everyone’ Now Available for All Users Under RCS Chat

Google Messages 📨 'Delete for Everyone' is now available for all users under RCS chat 💬. pic.twitter.com/pDJGUW9lGG — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 18, 2025

