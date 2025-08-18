Elon Musk has come forward with another strong statement regarding his AI platform, Grok. His company, xAI, recently widened access to the Grok Imagine feature. The tool, which was first limited to iOS devices, has now been rolled out to Android users as well. In his post on August 17, Musk said, "The goal of Grok Imagine is to give you superhuman imagination powers." Grok Imagine allows its users to create AI-generated photos and short videos using prompts. Users can also upload existing images and customise them with AI tools. The video feature is offered in four different modes, which include Normal, Fun, Custom, and Spicy. X Bot Purge: Elon Musk’s Social Platform Bans Multiple Bot Accounts Used by People To Get Boosted Engagement and Views.

Elon Musk Says ‘The Goal of Grok Imagine Is To Give You Superhuman Imagination Powers’

The goal of Grok Imagine is to give you superhuman imagination powers — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2025

