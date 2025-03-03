Elon Musk reacted to a user who shared a video of a 3D game built by Grok 3 AI. A user posted on X announcing a new game called Xforce and asked the players to try it. The user said," The latest AI generated 3D game I made with @Grok 3 is mind-blowing! No other model can handle over 3,500 lines of complex game logic like Grok 3 from xAI." Elon Musk said, "wow, this is cool", reacting to the use of Grok 3 capabilities. Perplexity Launches Deep Research Tool for Enterprise Data With Google Drive, OneDrive and SharePoint Integration.

Grok 3 Built 'Xforce' Game, Elon Musk Shared Surprise

Wow, this is cool https://t.co/7GzdIxiqHn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2025

