Perplexity has introduced a new feature to revolutionise data analysis. The Perplexity Deep Research tool will allow enterprise users to gain a deeper insight into their data. It will allow users to connect to services like Google Drive, OneDrive, and SharePoint. The integration would enable users to conduct in-depth research across company files and the web. Users can now analyse data without worrying about data breaches or privacy concerns. These integrations come with enterprise-grade security and compliance to address the critical needs of businesses to handle sensitive information. The feature is now available for Enterprise Pro users to use for AI-powered solutions. X Community Notes Update: Elon Musk’s X Enhances Community Notes To Filter Low-Quality Contributions.

Perplexity Launches Deep Research Tool

Introducing Perplexity Deep Research for Enterprise Data. Perplexity now connects to Google Drive, OneDrive, and SharePoint, enabling deep research across company files and the web with enterprise-grade security and compliance. Available now for Enterprise Pro Users. pic.twitter.com/qYBCuMVgOh — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) February 28, 2025

