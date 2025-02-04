Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared a post on the social media platform X (previously Twitter) on February 4, 2025, and expressed his interest in collaborating with AI-driven leaders. In the post, Goyal shared his vision for the future of Zomato and highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the company’s growth. He expressed his interest to collaborate with businesses and product leaders who already use AI as a key part of their work. He invited such leaders to reach out to him directly at “d@zomato.com.” He further said, “Please include the phrase "I have a second brain" in the subject line.” After Swiggy's Bolt, Zomato Introduces 15-Minute Food Delivery Service in Select Cities in India.

I am looking to work with business and product leaders who have already started using AI as their second brain. If you are the one, please write to me at d@zomato.com PLEASE include the phrase "I have a second brain" in the subject line. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 4, 2025

