Zomato has reportedly introduced its new 15-minute food delivery service. The service will compete with Swiggy's Bolt and other fast-delivery platforms. Although the company has not made an official announcement, the feature is said to be already live on the Zomato app in select cities across India in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Zomato is said to deliver a limited set of food items from restaurants in a 1.5 -2 Km radius. The new feature highlights Zomato's focus on improving delivery service and customer satisfaction in an increasingly competitive market. Jefferies Downgrades Zomato Shares To ‘Hold’, Cites Increasing Competition As Threat to Online Food Delivery Platform’s Profitability.

Zomato Introduces 15-Minute Food Delivery Service

🍔 Zomato launches 15-minute food delivery Follows Swiggy Bolt, which accounts for 5%+ of overall food orders. Zomato will deliver a limited set of food items from restaurants in a 1.5-2km radius Blinkit has Bistro too for rapid food deliveryhttps://t.co/IFnTaitQSs pic.twitter.com/qG6VYCZbjO — Pranav Mukul (@pranavmukul) January 7, 2025

