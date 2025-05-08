In a significant move, the Indian government has instructed X (formerly Twitter) to block over 8,000 accounts in the country. The government has demanded the removal of access to accounts belonging to international news organisations and prominent users. Elon Musk’s company, however, disagreed with the orders, stating, "We disagree with demands but will withhold specified handles." While the company has complied with the request to block accounts in India, it emphasised the issue of censorship and its impact on free speech. X also raised concerns over the lack of transparency regarding the government's reasons for blocking the accounts. Despite the challenges, X is exploring legal avenues and urged affected users to seek judicial relief. India Blocks X Accounts of Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto Following Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

India Orders X to Block 8,000 Accounts; X Disagrees with Demand

X has received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees. The orders include demands to block access in India to… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) May 8, 2025

