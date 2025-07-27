iQOO Z10R 5G was launched in India on July 24, 2025. iQOO Z10R price in India starts at INR 17,499 with launch offers for the 8GB+128GB variant. The sale of the smartphone will start on July 29, 2025, at Amazon India and the iQOO store. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and comes with a 6.77-inch display. It is offered in Aquamarine and Moonstone colour options and has a 50MP primary camera at the rear and a 32MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,700mAh battery. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launch in India on July 28, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z10R Sale Starts on July 29

Rain. Dust. Chaos. Bring it on. 💥🌧️ Meet the #iQOOZ10R — the Segment’s Leading Water & Dust Protection Smartphone* that’s built to perform, no matter what life throws at it. Starting at just ₹17,499** — Sale starts 29th July on @amazonIN & https://t.co/MuJ1l95ag2 *On the… pic.twitter.com/7dJXMN3j5n — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 27, 2025

