iQOO India has teased the upcoming Z11x smartphone, positioning it as the fastest device in the sub-INR 25,000 segment. The company highlighted an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding one million, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset with full 5G support. The promotional post on X emphasises “precision, pace, and no-compromise performance,” alongside a sleek design featuring a vertical dual-camera module reminiscent of higher-end models. The iQOO Z11x is scheduled to launch on March 12, 2026. Early reactions from users are largely positive regarding the promised speed, though many have requested an AMOLED display and more budget-friendly pricing options. Full specifications will be revealed closer to the launch date. iPhone 17e Launched in India, Check Price and Specifications.

iQOO Z11x Launch Date Confirmed

Speed takes the lead. iQOO Z11x stands tall as the Segment’s Fastest Smartphone*, built for precision, pace, and performance that never hesitates. No pauses. No compromises. Only forward motion. Launching 12 March. *On the basis of antutu score of 1M+, amongst the smartphones… pic.twitter.com/29xKgrWhvh — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 2, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (iQOO India X Account).

