iQOO 15R is set to launch in India on 24 February 2026. So far, the Amazon listing has confirmed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, Q2 iQOO Supercomputing Chip, network enhancement chip, support for up to 144fps BGMI gaming, a 6.5K IceCore VC cooling system, and a 7,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast-charging support. The device is reported to weigh 202 grams and will offer LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is expected to feature a 6.59-inch flat OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and 500 nits of peak brightness. The phone will run OriginOS 6, with four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. Additionally, the iQOO 15R is confirmed to feature a 50MP Sony LYT-700V camera with OIS, IP68/IP69 ratings, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, an IR blaster, and more. The iQOO 15R price in India could be around iNR 50,000. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price and Specifications Leaked.

iQOO 15R Launching in India on February 24, 2026

Switching phones just got simpler. With One Tap Transfer on iQOO 15R, move your apps, data, and memories in seconds. No cables and no waiting, just a smooth start from the moment you switch. Because your next upgrade should feel this easy! iQOO 15R is almost here. Launching… pic.twitter.com/lXj1X2KdCx — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 4, 2026

