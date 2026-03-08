iQOO India has ignited excitement with a teaser for its upcoming Z11x smartphone, boasting the segment's largest 7200mAh battery for uninterrupted all-day performance. The device promises up to 40 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music, 15.4 hours of gaming, and 18.7 hours of social media scrolling, ideal for power-hungry users. "Full day, fully loaded," the company posted on X, highlighting its endurance for gaming, streaming, and browsing without slowdowns. Set for an Amazon-exclusive debut on March 12, the Z11x targets budget gamers seeking reliability. Early buzz focuses on its slim design, though some fans lament the LCD display over AMOLED. Pricing and full specs remain under wraps, but expectations are high in India's competitive mid-range market. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Launch Soon in India, Teaser Dropped; Check Expected Specifications.

iQOO Z11x Launching in India on March 12, 2026

Full day, Fully loaded ⚡ The all-new iQOO Z11x packs a massive 7200 mAh battery to keep you going longer—whether you're gaming, streaming, or scrolling. Built for those who want power that lasts all day and performance that never slows down. Launching on 12th March.… pic.twitter.com/LL0Hd8mW5L — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 8, 2026

