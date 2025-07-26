Redmi has confirmed that it will launch the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India on July 28, 2025. The smartphone will be the latest addition to the Note 14 series, joining the Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. As per reports, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G price in India may come with a price of INR 14,999. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor and will come with a 5,110mAh battery. The smartphone will come with a triple camera setup at the rear, and it will feature a 50MP main camera with OIS. The display of the smartphone will support a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. The Note 14 SE 5G will also include an in-display fingerprint sensor and will be available in a new Crimson Art colour. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Expected in September; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Will Launch in India on July 28

Brightness that owns the spotlight. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G comes with a stunning 2100 nits peak brightness for a display that doesn’t back down. Killer Display. Killer Brightness. Killer Note. Launching on 28th July. Get notified: https://t.co/dM5g8V7GJi pic.twitter.com/gyXVbaHRu4 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)