Is ChatGPT down in India? Many users believe so, as reports of login problems and delayed replies started appearing online. As per Downdetector, OpenAI outage cases were reported. The issue left users puzzled, and many took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns. One user also posted the OpenAI status page, which displayed the message: "ChatGPT elevated error rate." While another posted a screenshot reading "This page isn't working" with the caption, "ChatGPT Down." Another shared an image showing "HTTP error 500" and wrote, "ChatGPT is down. The ChatGPT outage sparked social media reactions, and users started to share funny memes and posts. OpenAI has acknowledged the issue through the status page, confirming that services are experiencing interruptions. ChatGPT Down Funny Memes and GIFs Go Viral: ‘Is ChatGPT Down’ Trends Online As Netizens Go Berserk Over OpenAI Outage.

‘ChatGPT Is Down’

ChatGPT Down

ChatGPT is Down

ChatGPT Down Meme

OpenAI Status: ‘Elevated Error Rate’

OpenAI Status (Photo Credits: Official Website)

